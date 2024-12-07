North Texas hosts Uchenna and Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-4) at North Texas Eagles (6-2) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois faces…

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-4) at North Texas Eagles (6-2)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois faces North Texas after Gift Uchenna scored 23 points in Southern Illinois’ 74-38 win over the Central Methodist Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 4-0 in home games. North Texas is fifth in the AAC scoring 67.5 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Salukis are 1-2 on the road. Southern Illinois is third in the MVC allowing 67.0 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

North Texas averages 67.5 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 67.0 Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois averages 60.5 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 62.1 North Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommisha Lampkin is shooting 54.1% and averaging 15.9 points for the Eagles.

Uchenna is shooting 41.8% and averaging 16.0 points for the Salukis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.