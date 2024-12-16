Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » North Alabama Lions play…

North Alabama Lions play the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in non-conference action

The Associated Press

December 16, 2024, 8:42 AM

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-3) at North Alabama Lions (4-4)

Florence, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama and Alabama A&M play in non-conference action.

The Lions have gone 2-1 in home games. North Alabama is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 away from home. Alabama A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC scoring 27.3 points per game in the paint led by Darian Burgin averaging 6.0.

North Alabama averages 65.4 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 64.5 Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than North Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charity Gallegos is shooting 35.5% and averaging 11.3 points for the Lions.

Kalia Walker is averaging 13.4 points for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up