North Alabama Lions play the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in non-conference action

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-3) at North Alabama Lions (4-4)

Florence, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama and Alabama A&M play in non-conference action.

The Lions have gone 2-1 in home games. North Alabama is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 away from home. Alabama A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC scoring 27.3 points per game in the paint led by Darian Burgin averaging 6.0.

North Alabama averages 65.4 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 64.5 Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than North Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charity Gallegos is shooting 35.5% and averaging 11.3 points for the Lions.

Kalia Walker is averaging 13.4 points for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

