Norfolk State faces Saint Louis

Saint Louis Billikens (3-6) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (7-3)

Washington; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis and Norfolk State square off in Washington, District of Columbia.

The Spartans are 7-3 in non-conference play. Norfolk State ranks fourth in the MEAC in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Kierra Wheeler leads the Spartans with 8.5 boards.

The Billikens have a 3-6 record in non-conference play. Saint Louis is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.8 turnovers per game.

Norfolk State averages 63.0 points per game, 24.6 fewer points than the 87.6 Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis has shot at a 38.3% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diamond Johnson is shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 18.1 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 steals.

Peyton Kennedy is averaging 14.6 points for the Billikens.

