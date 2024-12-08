No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs and the No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks square off in Fort Worth, Texas

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (9-0) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 9…

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (9-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 TCU takes on No. 3 South Carolina in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs have a 9-0 record against non-conference oppponents. TCU ranks fifth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 37.4 rebounds. Sedona Prince leads the Horned Frogs with 10.8 boards.

The Gamecocks have an 8-1 record in non-conference games. South Carolina is 8-1 against opponents with a winning record.

TCU makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.7 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). South Carolina has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 13.5 percentage points greater than the 32.2% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hailey Van Lith is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Horned Frogs.

Chloe Kitts is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

