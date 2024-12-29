No. 5 Alabama beats South Dakota State 105-82 with Holloway scoring 26 points

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Aden Holloway made eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points off the bench, and No. 5 Alabama…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Aden Holloway made eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points off the bench, and No. 5 Alabama overwhelmed South Dakota State with 19 made 3-pointers in a 105-82 victory on Sunday.

Labaron Philon added 21 points, six assists and two steals for Alabama (11-2), while Mark Sears had 20 points and five assists. Grant Nelson scored 17 points.

Oscar Cluff scored 21 points and Isaac Lindsey had 11 for South Dakota State (9-6).

NO. 6 FLORIDA 85, STETSON 45

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin scored 18 points, Will Richard added 17 and No. 6 Florida remained unbeaten with a victory over Stetson.

Fellow guard Walter Clayton Jr. chipped in 12 points and seven assists as the Gators (13-0) extended their home winning streak to 15 and ended nonconference play without a blemish.

Florida opened up a double-digit lead early and really started to pull away midway through the second half with an array of dunks and fast-break baskets. The Gators finished with 52 points in the paint and 34 on the break.

Coach Todd Golden’s team is one of four unbeatens remaining in Division I, joining top-ranked Tennessee, No. 12 Oklahoma and Drake.

Mehki Ellison led the Hatters (2-11) with 15 points. Josh Massey landed hard on his left elbow in the second half and was helped to the locker room.

NO. 9 OREGON 89, WEBER STATE 49

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad scored 16 points to lead No. 9 Oregon to a victory over Weber State.

Brandon Angel was 5 for 5 from the floor while scoring 14 points to go with seven rebounds for the Ducks (12-1). Jadrian Tracey also added 14 points for Oregon, while TJ Bamba and Kwame Evans Jr. scored 10 apiece.

Blaise Threatt scored 15 points for Weber State (6-8).

The Ducks never trailed after Shelstad made a 3-pointer to put them ahead 3-2 in the opening minutes. Shelstad scored nine points in the opening half as Oregon took a 40-23 lead while shooting 53% from the field.

Angel scored the first five points of the second half to start a 10-0 run for the Ducks.

NO. 12 OKLAHOMA 89, PRAIRIE VIEW 67

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalon Moore scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half, freshman star Jeremiah Fears added 19 and No. 12 Oklahoma remained one of the four unbeaten teams in Division I men’s basketball by putting away a pesky Prairie View squad.

Prairie View cut the Oklahoma lead to single digits on several occasions in the second half, but could get no closer than eight before the Sooners (13-0) eventually pushed the lead above 20 points in the closing minutes.

Oklahoma took a 43-32 halftime lead despite hitting only one field goal in the final 10 minutes. The Sooners compensated for that drought by hitting 18 of 19 free throws in the first 20 minutes.

Duke Miles was 7 for 7 at the foul line and hit both field goal attempts, both 3-pointers, scoring 13 of his 17 points in the first half.

Fears, twice the SEC freshman of the week this season, shot 7 of 11 to eclipse his average of 18 points per game.

The loss was the 12th straight for Prairie View (1-12), with its only win this season coming against a non-NCAA team. Tanahj Pettaway scored 22 points and Marcel Bryant had 14.

NO. 21 PURDUE 83, TOLEDO 64

WEST LAFEYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Braden Smith had 34 points and 12 assists to lift No. 21 Purdue to a victory over Toledo.

Smith sank 12 of 22 shots, including 6 of 13 from 3-point range, for the Boilermakers (9-4). Trey Kaufman-Renn contributed 23 points on 11-of-14 shooting and Fletcher Loyer added 17 points for Purdue.

Smith scored 17 of his points in the opening half to guide Purdue to a 39-28 halftime advantage. Purdue used an 18-2 spurt to take a 28-14 lead with 5:39 left in the first half.

Sonny Wilson and Sam Lewis each scored 13 points, and Seth Hubbard 11 points for the Rockets (6-6). Lewis had a team-high 11 rebounds as Toledo outrebounded Purdue 40-33.

The Boilermakers shot 49.2% from the field, while the Rockets shot 40.6%. Purdue had a 15-2 edge in fast break points.

NO. 24 ILLINOIS 117, CHICAGO STATE 64

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kylan Boswell had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and Tomislav Ivisic scored 23 points to lead No. 24 Illinois to a victory over winless Chicago State.

Boswell was one assist shy of his first triple-double and got it with a pass that set up Keaton Kutcher’s 3-pointer with 1:47 left. It was the seventh triple-double in program history.

Dre Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 16 points, Kasparas Jakucionis had 14, Will Riley had 13 and Morez Johnson Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Illini (9-3).

Gabe Spinelli, son of first-year Chicago State coach Scott Spinelli, led the Cougars (0-15) with 20 points and Noble Crawford scored 15.

Illinois led 60-24 at halftime and built its lead to as many as 58 points in the second half.

