No. 3 South Carolina women hold off No. 8 Duke 81-70 for 62nd straight home win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Chloe Kitts tied her career high with 21 points to go with 11 rebounds as No.…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Chloe Kitts tied her career high with 21 points to go with 11 rebounds as No. 3 South Carolina held off a late charge by No. 8 Duke for an 81-70 victory Thursday night in the SEC/ACC Challenge, the 62nd straight home win for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina (8-1) built a 25-point lead in the second half, but the Blue Devils (8-2) trimmed it to 71-63 with 6:10 left. Kitts followed with a basket inside and a three-point play to restore the double-digit advantage, and Duke could not get any closer.

The Gamecocks continued a home winning streak that began in December 2020 after their last loss at Colonial Life Arena to N.C. State.

It was the third double-double of the season for Kitts and the ninth of her career as South Carolina won its third in a row, two over ranked opponents, since losing at No. 1 UCLA on Nov. 24.

Tania Mair and Delaney Thomas had 14 points apiece to lead Duke.

Takeaways

Duke: The Blue Devils took too long to find the form that helped them defeat top-10 opponents Kansas State and Oklahoma earlier this season.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have typically overcome slow starts and turned things on late. This time, it was a lackluster finish that had them sweating a little bit in the fourth quarter.

Key moment

It came early as Bree Hall hit a 3-pointer to fuel a 17-2 run and put the Gamecocks ahead for good, 19-6.

Key stat

South Carolina came out fast and shot 60.6% (20 of 33) from the field in the first 20 minutes to lead 51-31.

Up next

Duke starts ACC play at home against Virginia Tech on Sunday. South Carolina faces another top-10 opponent in No. 9 TCU on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.