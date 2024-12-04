No. 16 North Carolina hosts No. 14 Kentucky after Ustby’s 24-point showing

Kentucky Wildcats (7-0) at North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Kentucky Wildcats (7-0) at North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 North Carolina faces No. 14 Kentucky after Alyssa Ustby scored 24 points in North Carolina’s 119-43 victory against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Tar Heels have gone 3-0 at home. North Carolina is 7-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats play their first true road game after going 7-0 to start the season. Kentucky is sixth in the SEC with 40.9 rebounds per game led by Clara Strack averaging 11.0.

North Carolina averages 73.5 points, 20.9 more per game than the 52.6 Kentucky gives up. Kentucky has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points greater than the 32.6% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ustby is shooting 46.3% and averaging 11.8 points for the Tar Heels.

Strack is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 11.0 rebounds for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

