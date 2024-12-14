No. 11 Ohio State women roll past Youngstown 87-39

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 29 points, Ajae Petty had 19 with 12 rebounds and No. 11 Ohio…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 29 points, Ajae Petty had 19 with 12 rebounds and No. 11 Ohio State cruised to an 87-39 win over Youngstown State on Saturday.

McMahon had seven points as the Buckeyes (10-0) scored the first 12 points of the game and had 16 by the end of the first quarter when Oho State led 23-14.

Youngstown State hit its first shot of the second quarter about 30 seconds in and then made two free throws at the 1:29 mark with Ohio State scoring 25 straight points in between. The Buckeyes made 10 of 18 shots and held the Penguins (6-5) to 1-of-8 shooting with 11 turnovers to race to a 52-18 halftime lead.

Chance Gray scored 12 points for Ohio State, which went 7 of 15 from 3-point range and scored 45 points off 34 turnovers and had 15 offensive rebounds. Taylor Thierry snared a career-high seven steals and Elsa Lemmila blocked four shots.

Malia Magestro had eight points to lead the Penguins, who went 3 of 20 behind the arc and shot 33% overall.

No. 1 UCLA 102, LONG BEACH ST. 51

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Lauren Betts and Angela Dugalic scored 22 points apiece as top-ranked UCLA reached the century mark for the second time this season in a victory over Long Beach State.

Janiah Barker added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins, who led by 20 at the end of the first quarter. Betts also had 10 rebounds for her seventh double-double this season and the 20th of her career.

UCLA, off to its first 10-0 start since 2019, had a 51-22 advantage on the boards and outscored the Beach 66-22 in the paint.

Jada Crawshaw led Long Beach State (5-4) with 19 points.

No. 13 KANSAS ST. 74, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 48

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 16 and blocked four shots and No. 13 Kansas State dominated the second half in a victory over Middle Tennessee in the second-annual Bill Snyder Classic.

Lee made 4 of 5 shots from the floor and 8 of 12 free throws to help the Wildcats (11-1) run their win streak to six.

Jaelyn Glenn scored 15 on 5-for-9 shooting from 3-point range with three steals for Kansas State. Temira Poindexter totaled 15 points and six rebounds. Taryn Sides made 2 of 3 from beyond the arc and scored eight off the bench. Sides has made 26 of her last 38 attempts from distance.

Jalyn Gregory had 18 points to lead the Blue Raiders (7-4), who have lost three of their last four. Anastasliia Boldyreva had 12 points — on 5-for-22 shooting — and nine rebounds. Ta’Mia Scott pitched in with 10 points and eight boards.

No. 16 KENTUCKY 82, PURDUE 52

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Amelia Hassett scored a season-high 22 points, Georgia Amoore had 21 points, and No. 16 Kentucky women defeated Purdue.

Clara Strack had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Kentucky (9-1). Teonni Key had 10 points and eight rebounds, just missing her sixth double-double of the season. Dazia Lawrence had 13 points.

Lana McCarthy had 12 points and seven rebounds for Purdue (5-5).

Amoore scored nine points in Kentucky’s 24-point second quarter as the Wildcats erased a 12-8 first quarter deficit and went on to lead 32-23 at halftime. Amoore had 13 points in the first half.

The Wildcats led 39-33 with about 5 minutes left in the third quarter, then scored the final 13 points to lead 52-33 heading to the fourth. Hassett scored the final six points of that run.

Kentucky outscored Purdue 74-40 over the final three quarters.

No. 19 TENNESSEE 139, N.C. CENTRAL 59

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Samara Spencer drilled a school-record nine 3-pointers for a career-high 33 points to help No. 19 Tennessee set an NCAA record for 3-pointers and a Southeastern Conference record for total points in a win over North Carolina Central.

Spencer was 9 of 13 on 3-pointers and the Lady Vols were 30 of 63 with nine players hitting at least one, seven hitting at least two and three hitting at least five.

The previous Lady Vols record for 3s by one player was eight (three times). The Tennessee team record was 16, the SEC record was 19 (Arkansas) and the NCAA record was 28 (Western Illinois). The Lady Vols’ SEC record for points was 136 when they set a record for margin of victory in a 136-26 win over Puerto Rico-Mayaguez in 2002.

Talaysia Cooper had 21 points and Tess Darby 17, both with five 3s, for the Lady Vols (8-0). Zee Spearman added 15 points, Ruby Whitehorn had 13 and Sara Puckett 11. Spencer also had a career-high 10 assists.

Shakiria Foster led North Carolina Central (0-12) with 17 points and Terriana Gray added 10. The Eagles had 44 turnovers.

No. 20 MICHIGAN 100, DETROIT MERCY 54

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Olivia Olson scored 15 of her 22 points in the first half when No. 20 Michigan took control en route to a win over Detroit Mercy.

The Wolverines were 12 of 12 from the foul line in the first quarter, opening a 27-9 lead and Olson scored 11 points in the second when they stretched the lead to 59-27 at halftime

Te’ya Delfosse added 13 points for Michigan (9-1) and Macy Brown and Brooke Quarles Daniels both scored 11.

Aaliyah McQueen scored 15 points to lead the Titans (6-1) and Emaia O’Brien added 11.

Michigan made 13 of 18 shots, making half of their game total of six 3s, in the second quarter and ended up at 55% for the game, 50% behind the arc. The Wolverines forced 23 turnovers, cashing in for 37 points, and had a 45-34 rebounding advantage.

Detroit Mercy was 5 of 21 from 3-point range and shot 31%.

