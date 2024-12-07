No. 10 Notre Dame takes on Syracuse following Hidalgo’s 30-point showing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2) at Syracuse Orange (4-5) Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 10…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2) at Syracuse Orange (4-5)

Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Notre Dame takes on Syracuse after Hannah Hidalgo scored 30 points in Notre Dame’s 80-70 victory against the Texas Longhorns.

The Orange have gone 3-3 in home games. Syracuse ranks second in the ACC with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyra Wood averaging 3.4.

The Fighting Irish have gone 3-0 away from home. Notre Dame is the ACC leader with 42.1 rebounds per game led by Liatu King averaging 10.9.

Syracuse makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than Notre Dame has allowed to its opponents (35.8%). Notre Dame scores 14.3 more points per game (84.9) than Syracuse gives up (70.6).

The Orange and Fighting Irish meet Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Burrows averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc.

Olivia Miles averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc.

