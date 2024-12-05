No. 10 Notre Dame outlasts No. 4 Texas in overtime 80-70

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo had 30 points and No. 10 Notre Dame scored the final 12 in…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo had 30 points and No. 10 Notre Dame scored the final 12 in overtime to defeat No. 4 Texas 80-70 on Thursday night.

The top-10 showdown featured two preseason All-Americans in Hidalgo and Madison Booker, who led Texas (7-1) with 20 points.

Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron scored 18 apiece for Notre Dame (5-2), which was coming off losses to No. 17 TCU and Utah in the Flo Hoops tournament. Liatu King had 10.

Shay Holle added 14 points for Texas, and Kyla Oldacre had 13.

Texas scored first in overtime to take a 70-68 lead, but the Longhorns missed their next nine shots. A pair of free throws by King and consecutive 3-pointers by Hidalgo and Citron gave Notre Dame a 76-70 advantage with 2:33 left.

NO. 3 SOUTH CAROLINA 81, NO. 8 DUKE 70

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Chloe Kitts tied her career high with 21 points to go with 11 rebounds as No. 3 South Carolina held off a late charge by No. 8 Duke for a victory in the SEC/ACC Challenge, the 62nd straight home win for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina (8-1) built a 25-point lead in the second half, but the Blue Devils (8-2) trimmed it to 71-63 with 6:10 left. Kitts followed with a basket inside and a three-point play to restore the double-digit advantage, and Duke could not get any closer.

The Gamecocks continued a home winning streak that began in December 2020 after their last loss at Colonial Life Arena to N.C. State.

It was the third double-double of the season for Kitts and the ninth of her career as South Carolina won its third in a row, two over ranked opponents, since losing at No. 1 UCLA on Nov. 24.

Tania Mair and Delaney Thomas had 14 points apiece to lead Duke.

NO. 5 LSU 94, STANFORD 88, OT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mikaylah Williams scored a season-high 32 points, including a game-tying jumper with 4.3 seconds left that sent the game to overtime, and No. 5 LSU remained unbeaten with a comeback win over Stanford.

Williams also scored six of the Tigers’ 14 overtime points, including a shot-clock-beating 3-pointer with 38 seconds that was the dagger.

Reserve guard Kailyn Gilbert had 25 points (five in overtime) for LSU (10-0), and Flau’Jae Johnson contributed 21 points before fouling out with 1:05 left in overtime.

Stanford (7-2), which led for almost 38½ minutes, was led by Nunu Agara, who had 29 points and 13 rebounds. Brooke Demetre added 19 points, Elena Bosgana 16 and Jzaniya Harriel 15.

NO. 13 KANSAS STATE 110, USC UPSTATE 24

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Serena Sundells scored 26 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished a career-high 13 assists to lead No. 13 Kansas State to its largest win ever in a romp past South Carolina Upstate.

While Sundell was picking up the first triple-double for the Wildcats since Shalee Lehning had her fifth 15 years ago, K-State was surpassing its 78-point win over Arkansas Pine Bluff (115-37) almost exactly 22 years ago.

The Wildcats had more field goals (28) than USC Upstate had points and the Spartans had more turnovers (32) than points.

Taryn Sides had career highs of seven 3-pointers and 23 points for the Wildcats (9-1). Temira Poindexter added 17 points, Eliza Maupin had 15 points and Kennedy Taylor 11. The Wildcats played without Ayoka Lee, who broke the school career scoring record in the last game.

Kansas State scored the first 25 points of the game and led 50-13 at the half. The Wildcats scored the first 16 points of the third quarter and the last 24 of the game.

NO. 16 NORTH CAROLINA 72, NO. 14 KENTUCKY 53

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Reniya Kelly had 18 points and six assists, Maria Gakdeng added 16 points and nine rebounds, and No. 16 North Carolina beat 14th-ranked Kentucky in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

North Carolina opened the game on a 14-4 run, capped by Alyssa Ustby’s fifth 3-pointer of the season. The Tar Heels led 36-25 at halftime after holding the Wildcats to 36% shooting.

North Carolina only made one field goal in the opening five minutes of the third quarter as Kentucky got as close as seven points. But The Tar Heels made five field goals in the final five minutes to take a 50-39 lead into the fourth.

Kentucky’s opening four baskets of the fourth were from 3-point range to get within 60-51 with 5:52 left on Dazia Lawrence’s basket off a nice assist from Georgia Amoore on an inbounds play. North Carlina sealed it by scoring the next six points — all from the free-throw line.

Ustby scored 13 points with eight rebounds for North Carolina (8-1). The Tar Heels outscored Kentucky 42-10 in the paint.

Lawrence scored 17 points and Amelia Hassett had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Kentucky (7-1). Amoore added 10 points and eight assists and Clara Strack, averaging a team-high 18.3 points per game, was held to four points on 2-of-10 shooting.

NC STATE 68, NO. 18 MISSISSIPPI 61

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Zoe Brooks scored 19 points and NC State survived an Ole Miss fourth-quarter rally to beat the No. 18 Rebels in an SEC/ACC Challenge game.

Zamareya Jones added 14 points, making four 3-pointers, all in the second quarter, on the way to a 37-21 halftime lead. Aziaha James added 11 points and Saniya Rivers 10.

The Wolfpack (5-3) dropped out of The Associated Press Top 25 this week after starting the season No. 9. Their three losses came against teams currently in the top 10.

Madison Scott scored 15 points, Tameiya Sadler 14 and Kennedy Todd-Williams 12 for Ole Miss (5-3), which shot 37%. The Rebels were outscored 24-19 off turnovers despite NC State having 22 turnovers to the Rebels’ 14.

CALIFORNIA 69, NO, 19 ALABAMA 65

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Kayla Williams scored 21 points and California handed No. 19 Alabama its first loss.

Ionna Krimili, who had 19 points, made three free throws in the last half minute to seal the win for the Bears (8-1), who never led by more than six, that coming when Krimili made two free throws with 26.6 seconds seconds to play.

Christabel Ezumah then made 1 of 2 from the line for Alabama, making it 68-63 with 19.1 seconds left but Krimili, who came in 25 of 28 from the line for the season, missed two free throws. Zaay Green scored inside for the Tide before Krimili missed her third straight free throw before icing the game with six seconds remaining.

Mara Suarez added 16 points for Cal, which picked up its fourth win against a 2024 NCAA Tournament team and the highest-ranked win since beating No. 13 Arizona on March 1, 2020. The Golden Beas haven’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2019.

Green led Alabama (9-1) with 28 points, Essence Cody added 13 and Karly Weathers had 12.

