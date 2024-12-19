No. 1 UCLA squares off against Creighton

Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 1-0 Big East) vs. UCLA Bruins (11-0, 1-0 Big Ten) San Francisco; Friday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 1-0 Big East) vs. UCLA Bruins (11-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

San Francisco; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton and No. 1 UCLA meet at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Bruins have a 10-0 record against non-conference oppponents. UCLA is fifth in college basketball with 42.0 rebounds led by Lauren Betts averaging 10.0.

The Bluejays have an 8-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Creighton ranks eighth in the Big East with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Mallory Brake averaging 1.7.

UCLA averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Creighton gives up. Creighton scores 27.0 more points per game (78.5) than UCLA allows to opponents (51.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Elina Aarnisalo is averaging 8.4 points and 5.5 assists for the Bruins.

Lauren Jensen is averaging 19.1 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bluejays.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 85.8 points, 42.0 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.8 points per game.

Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.