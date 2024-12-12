New Mexico State visits Johnson and Texas

New Mexico State Aggies (4-5) at Texas Longhorns (7-2) Austin, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -20.5;…

New Mexico State Aggies (4-5) at Texas Longhorns (7-2)

Austin, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -20.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts New Mexico State after Tre Johnson scored 24 points in Texas’ 76-65 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Longhorns have gone 4-1 in home games. Texas averages 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 16.0 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 2-2 away from home. New Mexico State ranks eighth in college basketball with 39.7 rebounds per game. Peter Filipovity paces the Aggies with 7.4.

Texas scores 79.0 points, 6.6 more per game than the 72.4 New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State averages 10.1 more points per game (73.1) than Texas gives up to opponents (63.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 48.2% and averaging 21.1 points for the Longhorns.

Robert Carpenter is averaging 13.4 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Aggies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

