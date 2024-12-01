Live Radio
Navy hosts Harris and George Mason

The Associated Press

December 1, 2024, 3:42 AM

George Mason Patriots (6-1) at Navy Midshipmen (6-1)

Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason visits Navy after Kennedy Harris scored 26 points in George Mason’s 66-56 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Midshipmen have gone 2-1 in home games.

The Patriots are 2-0 in road games. George Mason ranks fourth in the A-10 shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

Navy scores 73.6 points, 18.5 more per game than the 55.1 George Mason allows. George Mason averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Navy gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary Gibbons averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 54.5% from beyond the arc.

Harris is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Patriots.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

