Navy hosts Harris and George Mason

George Mason Patriots (6-1) at Navy Midshipmen (6-1)

Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason visits Navy after Kennedy Harris scored 26 points in George Mason’s 66-56 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Midshipmen have gone 2-1 in home games.

The Patriots are 2-0 in road games. George Mason ranks fourth in the A-10 shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

Navy scores 73.6 points, 18.5 more per game than the 55.1 George Mason allows. George Mason averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Navy gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary Gibbons averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 54.5% from beyond the arc.

Harris is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Patriots.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

