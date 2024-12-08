Murphy leads Mississippi State against Prairie View A&M after 20-point outing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-7) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-1) Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-7) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-1)

Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -38.5; over/under is 163

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts Prairie View A&M after KeShawn Murphy scored 20 points in Mississippi State’s 90-57 win against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 in home games. Mississippi State is fifth in the SEC scoring 85.6 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Panthers are 0-7 in road games. Prairie View A&M is fourth in the SWAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Marcel Bryant averaging 2.3.

Mississippi State scores 85.6 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than the 98.5 Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M averages 12.7 more points per game (80.1) than Mississippi State allows to opponents (67.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is shooting 46.8% and averaging 18.3 points for the Bulldogs.

Nick Anderson is averaging 18.6 points for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.