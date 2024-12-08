Mount St. Mary’s plays Fairfield, seeks 4th straight home win

Mount St. Mary's will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Mountaineers play Fairfield.

Fairfield Stags (5-4, 1-0 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (5-3, 0-1 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -2.5; over/under is 137

The Mountaineers are 3-0 on their home court. Mount St. Mary’s is sixth in the MAAC in team defense, giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Stags have gone 1-0 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield ranks fourth in the MAAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Prophet Johnson averaging 2.8.

Mount St. Mary’s is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Fairfield allows to opponents. Fairfield averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Mount St. Mary’s gives up.

The Mountaineers and Stags square off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallas Hobbs is shooting 37.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Mountaineers.

Johnson is shooting 49.3% and averaging 10.7 points for the Stags.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.