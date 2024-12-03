Montgomery scores 22, Bradley takes down Southern Illinois 83-60 in MVC opener

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Zek Montgomery had 22 points in Bradley’s 83-60 victory against Southern Illinois on Tuesday night in…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Zek Montgomery had 22 points in Bradley’s 83-60 victory against Southern Illinois on Tuesday night in a Missouri Valley Conference opener.

Montgomery shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line for the Braves (8-1, 1-0). Almar Atlason finished 5 of 7 from 3-point range to add 17 points. Duke Deen went 4 of 6 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points. The Braves extended their winning streak to seven games.

Kennard Davis led the way for the Salukis (3-6, 0-1) with 15 points, six rebounds and two steals. Jarrett Hensley added 12 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks for Southern Illinois. Antwaun Massey had nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.