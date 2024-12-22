Montana State takes on TCU following Walker’s 31-point performance

Montana State Bobcats (5-7) at TCU Horned Frogs (6-4) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned…

Montana State Bobcats (5-7) at TCU Horned Frogs (6-4)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -10.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays TCU after Brandon Walker scored 31 points in Montana State’s 83-80 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Horned Frogs have gone 6-0 in home games. TCU is the best team in the Big 12 with 16.3 fast break points.

The Bobcats have gone 1-6 away from home. Montana State is 0-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TCU averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Montana State gives up. Montana State averages 9.8 more points per game (75.2) than TCU allows to opponents (65.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Collins is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Horned Frogs.

Walker is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bobcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.