Mississippi State Bulldogs square off against the Belmont Bruins

Belmont Bruins (5-4) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-1)

Tupelo, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State squares off against Belmont in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Bulldogs are 9-1 in non-conference play. Mississippi State is third in the SEC with 30.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jerkaila Jordan averaging 5.4.

The Bruins have a 5-4 record in non-conference play. Belmont is sixth in the MVC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kendal Cheesman averaging 5.1.

Mississippi State averages 78.8 points, 16.1 more per game than the 62.7 Belmont gives up. Belmont averages 14.7 more points per game (63.4) than Mississippi State allows (48.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Eniya Russell is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Kendall Holmes is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 11 points.

