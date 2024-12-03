McPherson scores 20 as Northern Illinois beats Benedictine (IL) 89-70

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Quaran McPherson had 20 points in Northern Illinois’ 89-70 win over Benedictine (IL) on Tuesday night.…

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Quaran McPherson had 20 points in Northern Illinois’ 89-70 win over Benedictine (IL) on Tuesday night.

McPherson added nine rebounds for the Huskies (3-6). Quentin Jones scored 18 points while going 7 of 17 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). James Dent Jr. shot 7 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points. The Huskies snapped a five-game losing streak.

Patrick Mayfield finished with 25 points for the Eagles. Ryan Tucker added nine points for Benedictine (IL).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.