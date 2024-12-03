McBride leads Oral Roberts against Northern Arizona after 20-point performance

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-2) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-6) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-2) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-6)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts Northern Arizona after Issac McBride scored 20 points in Oral Roberts’ 72-67 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Golden Eagles are 2-2 in home games. Oral Roberts is sixth in the Summit League scoring 76.0 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Lumberjacks have gone 2-1 away from home. Northern Arizona ranks third in the Big Sky scoring 40.3 points per game in the paint led by Carson Towt averaging 9.3.

Oral Roberts averages 76.0 points, 10.1 more per game than the 65.9 Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Oral Roberts allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McBride is shooting 36.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Golden Eagles.

Trenton McLaughlin is scoring 22.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Lumberjacks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.