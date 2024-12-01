Maryland hosts Alcorn State after Cornelius’ 24-point game

Alcorn State takes on Maryland after Keionte Cornelius scored 24 points in Alcorn State's 74-65 overtime loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

Alcorn State Braves (0-8) at Maryland Terrapins (6-1)

College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -32.5; over/under is 138.5

The Terrapins are 5-1 in home games. Maryland is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 85.4 points while shooting 48.9% from the field.

The Braves are 0-8 on the road. Alcorn State ranks fifth in the SWAC with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Djahi Binet averaging 5.9.

Maryland scores 85.4 points, 5.6 more per game than the 79.8 Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State averages 54.6 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 58.7 Maryland gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derik Queen is scoring 16.0 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Terrapins.

Cornelius is scoring 9.9 points per game and averaging 1.3 rebounds for the Braves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

