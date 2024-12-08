Live Radio
Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Wagner after Sanchez’s 22-point showing

The Associated Press

December 8, 2024, 3:23 AM

Wagner Seahawks (4-4) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-10)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -5.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner plays Maryland-Eastern Shore after Ja’Kair Sanchez scored 22 points in Wagner’s 65-52 win over the Coppin State Eagles.

The Hawks are 1-0 on their home court. Maryland-Eastern Shore is fifth in the MEAC with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Flippin averaging 2.3.

The Seahawks are 1-4 on the road. Wagner leads the NEC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by R.J. Greene averaging 2.3.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Wagner allows to opponents. Wagner’s 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points lower than Maryland-Eastern Shore has given up to its opponents (46.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketron Shaw is averaging 18 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Hawks.

Tyje Kelton averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 5.9 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

