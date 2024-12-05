Martinez scores 17 of his 23 points in the 2nd half as Utah State downs Wyoming 70-67

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Ian Martinez scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half to help Utah State…

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Ian Martinez scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half to help Utah State defeat Wyoming 70-67 on Wednesday night.

Mason Falslev’s layup with 35 seconds left stretched Utah State’s lead to 70-64. Kobe Newton’s 3-pointer for Wyoming capped the scoring with eight seconds to go.

Martinez added five rebounds for the Aggies (8-0, 1-0 Mountain West Conference). Falslev added 19 points while shooting 8 for 15 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds and three steals. Karson Templin finished with 11 points for the Aggies, who picked up their eighth straight victory.

The Cowboys (5-3, 0-1) were led in scoring by Obi Agbim, who finished with 17 points and 10 assists. Newton also added 17 points for Wyoming. Jordan Nesbitt had 13 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Dexter Akanno put up nine points in the first half for Utah State, who led 32-29 at halftime.

