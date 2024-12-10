Little Rock wins 80-57 against Ouachita Baptist

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Mwani Wilkinson’s 25 points helped Little Rock defeat Ouachita Baptist 80-57 on Tuesday night. Wilkinson…

Wilkinson also added eight rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Trojans (6-4). Travonne Jackson shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 15 points. Isaiah Lewis went 5 of 13 from the field (2 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Shaun Williams led the way for the Tigers with 18 points and two steals. Hobert Grayson added 13 points, six rebounds and three steals for Ouachita Baptist. Reggie Martin had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

