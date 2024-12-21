Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Lewis scores 17 as…

Lewis scores 17 as Marist takes down UMBC 76-73 in OT

The Associated Press

December 21, 2024, 4:23 PM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Lewis had 17 points in Marist’s 76-73 overtime win over UMBC on Saturday.

Lewis had six rebounds for the Red Foxes (8-2). Josh Pascarelli scored 16 points, going 6 of 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range). Jadin Collins had 14 points and shot 7 of 11 from the field.

Bryce Johnson led the Retrievers (7-7) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. UMBC also got 15 points from Marcus Banks. Louie Jordan had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up