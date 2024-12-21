Lewis scores 17 as Marist takes down UMBC 76-73 in OT

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Lewis had 17 points in Marist’s 76-73 overtime win over UMBC on Saturday. Lewis had…

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Lewis had 17 points in Marist’s 76-73 overtime win over UMBC on Saturday.

Lewis had six rebounds for the Red Foxes (8-2). Josh Pascarelli scored 16 points, going 6 of 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range). Jadin Collins had 14 points and shot 7 of 11 from the field.

Bryce Johnson led the Retrievers (7-7) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. UMBC also got 15 points from Marcus Banks. Louie Jordan had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

