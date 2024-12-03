Lehigh hosts Monmouth following Bashir’s 28-point game

Monmouth Hawks (1-8) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-5) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits Lehigh after…

Monmouth Hawks (1-8) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-5)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits Lehigh after Abdi Bashir Jr. scored 28 points in Monmouth’s 63-51 win over the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Mountain Hawks are 2-0 on their home court. Lehigh is the leader in the Patriot League with 12.6 fast break points.

The Hawks are 1-5 on the road. Monmouth ranks fifth in the CAA with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaret Valencia averaging 2.5.

Lehigh is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Monmouth allows to opponents. Monmouth averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Lehigh gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Higgins Jr. is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Mountain Hawks.

Bashir is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Hawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

