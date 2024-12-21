Lehigh holds off Long Island U late, earn a 60-59 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Keith Higgins Jr. had 16 points in Lehigh’s 60-59 win over LIU on Saturday. Higgins also…

NEW YORK (AP) — Keith Higgins Jr. had 16 points in Lehigh’s 60-59 win over LIU on Saturday.

Higgins also contributed three steals for the Mountain Hawks (4-6). Tyler Whitney-Sidney shot 4 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Ben Knostman had 10 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Jamal Fuller finished with 20 points and eight rebounds for the Sharks (4-11). LIU also got 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks from Shadrak Lasu. Blake Lander finished with 10 points.

Higgins scored eight points in the first half and Lehigh went into the break trailing 35-28. Knostman led Lehigh with nine points in the second half as their team outscored LIU by eight points over the final half.

Lehigh plays Neumann at home on Sunday, and LIU hosts Le Moyne on Friday.

