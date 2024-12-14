Langbehn and St. Thomas take on the Western Illinois Leathernecks in non-conference play

Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-2) at Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Raegan McCowan…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-2) at Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Raegan McCowan and Western Illinois take on Jo Langbehn and St. Thomas in non-conference play.

The Tommies have gone 4-1 at home. St. Thomas is the leader in the Summit with 10.8 fast break points.

The Leathernecks are 3-1 on the road. Western Illinois ranks fourth in the OVC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by McCowan averaging 6.0.

St. Thomas averages 70.9 points, 6.0 more per game than the 64.9 Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game St. Thomas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Langbehn is shooting 63.6% and averaging 16.7 points for the Tommies.

McCowan is averaging 20 points and nine rebounds for the Leathernecks.

