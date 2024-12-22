Ohio State cruises past No. 4 Kentucky

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Thornton scored 22 of his career-high 30 points in the second half and Ohio State…

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Thornton scored 22 of his career-high 30 points in the second half and Ohio State cruised to an 85-65 victory over No. 4 Kentucky on Saturday in the CBS Classic at Madison Square Garden.

John Mobley Jr. added 15 points and Aaron Bradshaw scored 11 for Ohio State (8-4), which shot 56.6% and scored 36 points in the paint.

Otega Oweh hit a career-high 13 free throws and scored 21 points for Kentucky (10-2), which shot a season-worst 29.8%. Andrew Carr added 13 points and Jaxson Robinson had 10 as the Wildcats were held to their lowest point total this season.

The Buckeyes fared much better in their second neutral-site game against a top-five team in a week. They were blown out 91-57 by No. 2 Auburn on Dec. 14 in Atlanta.

No. 5 DUKE 82, GEORGIA TECH 56

ATLANTA (AP) — Kon Knueppel scored 18 points, Cooper Flagg celebrated his 18th birthday by chipping in 13 and No. 5 Duke romped to a victory over Georgia Tech.

The Blue Devils (10-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) led by double figures much of the game and dominated the second half against the Yellow Jackets (5-7, 0-2).

Even though the game was in Atlanta, it sounded more like Cameron Indoor Stadium with all the blue-clad Duke fans roaring for their team.

They certainly had plenty to cheer about. Knueppel led Duke’s fabulous freshmen class, which also got 15 points from Khaman Maluach.

Baye Ndongo led Georgia Tech with 14 points.

No. 2 AUBURN 87, No. 16 PURDUE 69

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome had 23 points and 11 rebounds in his return from a shoulder injury, and No. 2 Auburn beat No. 16 Purdue.

Broome had played only two minutes in the last game against Georgia State before hurting his right shoulder, but he and the Tigers (11-1) dominated the Boilermakers (8-4) most of the way.

Tahaad Pettiford had 18 points and five assists for Auburn, which led by 33 points with seven minutes left. Denver Jones added 15 points. The 6-foot-10 Broome shot 10 for 15 and got the crowd going with a 3-pointer just over a minute into the game.

C.J. Cox led Purdue with 16 points while Trey Kaufman-Renn had 15 points and eight rebounds. He was just 1 for 7 from the free throw line, all in the first half.

Fletcher Loyer had 12 points on 3-for-12 shooting, and Braden Smith added eight points and six assists but also committed five turnovers.

No. 7 FLORIDA 99, NORTH FLORIDA 45

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Will Richard scored a career-high 26 points, three teammates notched double-doubles and No. 7 Florida remained undefeated with a victory over North Florida

Richard made 9 of 12 shots from the floor, including 6 of 8 shots from 3-point range, and finished with five rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Sam Alexis chipped in 14 points and 12 rebounds. Alex Condon had 12 points and 10 boards. And Thomas Haugh finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Florida.

The Gators (12-0) extended their best start since beginning the 2005-06 season with 17 consecutive wins. They won this one with relative ease, scoring the first 10 points of the game and closing the first half with a 14-0 run.

The Ospreys (7-6) lost for the fourth time in six outings in December and played their second straight game without leading scorer Josh Harris (ankle).

Jasai Miles and Liam Murphy led North Florida with 13 points apiece.

No. 9 MARQUETTE 72, XAVIER 70

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kam Jones scored 20 points and David Joplin added 19 as No. 9 Marquette overcame a late rally by Xavier.

Marquette (11-2, 2-0 Big East) led by as many as 15 points in the second half, but the Musketeers fought back with a 12-0 run to take a 64-63 lead with 2:07 left.

Jones made one of two free throws to put Marquette ahead 72-70 with 3.6 seconds left. Conwell went to floor but no foul was called on Chase Ross as the buzzer sounded.

Marcus Foster led Xavier (8-5, 0-2 Big East) with 16 points.

No. 10 OREGON 76, STANFORD 61

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Kwame Evans Jr. made 10 free throws on the way to a team-high 13 points and No. 10 Oregon beat Stanford.

Evans made just one basket from the field — a 3-pointer — but managed to get to the line repeatedly to lead a balanced scoring attack for the Ducks (11-1) . Jackson Shelstad added 10 points as Oregon had nine players score at least five points.

Maxime Raynaud had 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Cardinal (9-3), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

This was the first nonconference game between the former Pac-12 rivals since the 1967 Portland Far West Classic as Oregon is playing its first season in the Big Ten and Stanford is now in the ACC.

The Ducks used a 16-3 run in the first half to take an 11-point lead and were never threatened in the second half on the way to the win

No. 11 UCONN 78, BUTLER 74

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Karaban scored 21 points, including two late 3-pointers, and No. 11 UConn won its sixth straight game, beating Butler.

Liam McNeeley added 17 points and Hassan Diarra 12 for the Huskies (10-3, 2-0 Big East)

Andre Screen and Patrick McCaffery each scored 17 points and Pierre Brooks added 13 points for the Bulldogs (7-6, 0-2).

Butler used an 8-0 run to tie it at 63-all but could never get the lead. McNeeley’s three-point play put UConn ahead 66-63 with 4:18 remaining.

Diarra sank a shot-clock jumper to give UConn a 71-67 lead with 1:34 left. After McCaffery’s two free throws closed the gap to 71-69, Karaban hit a 3-pointer to make it 74-69 with 59 seconds to go.

McCaffery’s driving layup closed the lead to 76-74 with 8.3 seconds left, but McNeeley’s two free throws to ice the game.

No. 13 GONZAGA 85, BUCKNELL 65

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP0 — Graham Ike had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 13 Gonzaga moved past an early cold spell to beat Bucknell.

Ben Gregg scored 15 points and Nolan Hickman added 14 for the Bulldogs (9-3), who improved to 6-0 at home.

Ike was the only Zag to score in the first 7 1/2 minutes of the game. He kept Gonzaga afloat with a trio of buckets in the paint and a 3-pointer from the left wing. Gregg’s 3 tied the game at 12-all with 12:31 left in the first half.

From there, the Zags ran out to a 38-27 halftime lead and stretched their lead to 20 points with a 9-0 run to open the second half.

Noah Williamson led Bucknell (4-8) with 16 points and Josh Bascoe added 14.

No. 15 HOUSTON 87, TEXAS A&M-CC 51

HOUSTON (AP) — Emanuel Sharp scored 18 points, L.J. Cryer added 17 and No. 15 Houston beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for its fourth straight win.

Sharp had 15 points in the first half as Houston (8-3) led 46-27 after shooting 61% and going 8 of 13 on 3-pointers. The Cougars finished shooting 49% and made a season-high 14 of 29 from 3.

Terrance Arceneaux scored 13 points, and Milos Uzan had 12 points and six assists as Houston extended its nation-best home winning streak to 29 games.

Garry Clark had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Damarion Dennis scored 10 points for the Islanders (7-6). Texas A&M-Corpus Christi shot 32%.

No. 17 MISSISSIPPI 80, QUEENS (NC) 62

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Sean Padulla scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half, and No. 17 Mississippi pulled away in the final 15 minutes to beat Queens University of Charlotte.

Ole Miss (11-1) used a 16-6 run, capped by Padulla’s twisting layup, to build a 61-48 lead with 8:20 remaining. Queens never got closer than nine points again as the Rebels improved to 7-0 at home.

Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell, a preseason All-SEC selection, returned to play 23 minutes after missing three games with what was listed as a lower body injury. He finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Dre Davis scored 11 points and Jaylen Murray added 10 for the Rebels.

Maban Jabriel had 15 points and seven rebounds for Queens (7-6). Chris Ashby added 14 points and Leo Colimerio had 13.

The Royals, who trailed just 38-33 at halftime, had their four-game winning streak snapped.

NORTH CAROLINA 76, No. 18 UCLA 74

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Davis made the tying and go-ahead free throws with 13 seconds left, and North Carolina erased a 16-point deficit for a victory over No. 18 UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Davis scored 17 points and gave the Tar Heels (7-5) their first lead since the opening minutes. Ian Jackson scored a career-high 24 points. Seth Trimble added 12 and forced a UCLA turnover that set up the free throws by Davis as North Carolina outscored UCLA 33-15 over the final 12-plus minutes and shot 46.8%.

Tyler Bilodeau tied a career high with 26 points but the Bruins (10-2) had a nine-game winning streak stopped. Sebastian Mack added 22 for UCLA, which shot 49.1%.

The Tar Heels forged a 72-all tie with 1:32 left on a basket by Jalen Washington. After Bilodeau missed a 3, Mack hit two free throws for a 74-72 lead with 48 seconds left. Davis made one free throw to trim it to a point, and after Trimble forced a turnover on Dylan Andrews, Davis hit two more for a 75-74 edge.

No. 20 MICHIGAN ST. 86, FAU 69

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Coen Carr had career highs of 17 points and eight rebounds, lifting No. 20 Michigan State to a victory over Florida Atlantic.

The Spartans (10-2) have won five straight and eight of nine.

The Owls (7-6) had won three straight, averaging 87-plus points in those games.

Florida Atlantic’s Tre Carroll scored 24 points and Baba Miller had 12.

Michigan State got off to a rough start and the Owls took advantage, leading for four-plus minutes before Carr made a pair of crowd-pleasing dunks.

Carr shot 7 of 9, including a 3-pointer, and made both of his free throws in a performance that surpassed his previous career highs in points and rebounds set in a win over then-No. 12 North Carolina last month at the Maui Invitational.

MISSISSIPPI ST. 79, No. 21 MEMPHIS 66

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Riley Kugel scored 19 points and KeShawn Murphy added 13 points and nine rebounds to lead Mississippi State past No. 21 Memphis.

Josh Hubbard also had 13 points and Cameron Matthews added 12 points and six assists as the Bulldogs (11-1) built an early 20-point lead and were never really threatened in winning their fifth straight.

PJ Haggerty led Memphis (9-3) with 24 points and Tyrese Hunter finished with 19.

The Mississippi State defense caused a 36% shooting day for the Tigers, including 8 of 27 from outside the arc. Memphis also added 18 turnovers.

No. 23 SAN DIEGO ST. 71, CALIFORNIA 50

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Boyd shook off a rough shooting first half to score all 17 of his points after halftime and No. 23 San Diego State beat California.

After missing all six of his shots in the first half, Boyd hit two 3-pointers in the first minute of the second half to help send the Aztecs (8-2) to their fifth straight win.

BJ Davis and Miles Byrd each added 12 points for San Diego State.

Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 13 points and Andrej Stojakovic added 10 for the Golden Bears (7-5). Cal shot 25.5% for the game and lost its 19th straight game against a ranked

No. 25 CLEMSON 73, WAKE FOREST 62

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter had 16 points and Jake Heidbreder 15 as No. 25 Clemson bounced back from two straight losses to beat Wake Forest and start ACC play 2-0 for the second time in three seasons.

The Tigers (10-3, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) had lost a pair of non-conference games in overtime to Memphis and South Carolina. But Clemson opened a double-digit lead in the first half and held off the Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1).

Wake Forest trailed by 15 points in the first half, but cut the lead to 44-41 on Hunter Sallis’ three-point play with 15:51 to play. The Tigers followed with a 19-6 burst the next eight minutes to extend the lead back to double digits.

Sallis finished with 26 points to lead Wake Forest.

