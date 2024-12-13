Kellione leads Marshall against Jacksonville after 20-point performance

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (3-5) Huntington, West Virginia; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays Jacksonville…

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (3-5)

Huntington, West Virginia; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays Jacksonville after Maddie Kellione scored 20 points in Marshall’s 82-63 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Thundering Herd have gone 2-2 at home. Marshall ranks 91st in college basketball averaging 10.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 33.7% from downtown. Meredith Maier leads the team averaging 3.1 makes while shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

The Dolphins are 2-2 on the road. Jacksonville is fifth in the ASUN with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Saniyah Craig averaging 10.8.

Marshall scores 71.4 points, 9.0 more per game than the 62.4 Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Marshall has allowed to its opponents (40.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Maier is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Edyn Battle is averaging 19.7 points for the Dolphins.

