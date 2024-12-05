Kaufman-Renn leads No. 8 Purdue against Penn State after 25-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (7-1) at Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1) University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany…

Purdue Boilermakers (7-1) at Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -2; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Purdue faces Penn State after Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 25 points in Purdue’s 80-78 win against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Nittany Lions are 5-0 in home games. Penn State is ninth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.5 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Boilermakers are 0-1 in road games. Purdue is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Penn State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Purdue allows. Purdue averages 11.3 more points per game (78.8) than Penn State allows (67.5).

The Nittany Lions and Boilermakers face off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.9 points for the Nittany Lions.

Kaufman-Renn is averaging 19.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Boilermakers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

