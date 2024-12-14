Jonathan Pierre scores 28 to help Belmont defeat Richmond 93-86

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jonathan Pierre had 28 points in Belmont’s 93-86 victory over Richmond on Saturday night. Pierre had…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jonathan Pierre had 28 points in Belmont’s 93-86 victory over Richmond on Saturday night.

Pierre had seven rebounds and nine assists for the Bruins (9-2). Isaiah Walker totaled 13 points and six rebounds. Tyler Lundblade scored 13.

Delonnie Hunt and Dusan Neskovic both scored 18 to lead the Spiders (4-6). Hunt added four steals. Jason Roche had 13 points.

Belmont entered halftime up 40-34. Pierre paced the team in scoring in the first half with 14 points. Belmont pulled off the victory after an 8-0 second-half run broke a 44-44 tie and gave them the lead at 52-44 with 14:09 remaining in the half. Pierre scored 14 second-half points.

