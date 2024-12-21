Javonte Brown, Sebastian Thomas help Rhode Island hold off Temple 85-79

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Javonte Brown scored 21 and Sebastian Thomas sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 21 seconds…

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Javonte Brown scored 21 and Sebastian Thomas sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left as Rhode Island knocked off Temple 85-79 on Saturday night at the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.

Brown added 10 rebounds for the Rams (11-1). Thomas scored 20 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 9 for 9 from the line and added 10 assists. David Green went 6 of 12 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points.

The Owls (7-5) were led by William Settle, who finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Temple also got 17 points and three steals from Shane Dezonie. Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 14.

Green scored 10 points in the first half and Rhode Island went into the break trailing 36-35. Thomas scored 15 points for Rhode Island in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.