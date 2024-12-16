Jacob Ognacevic scores 14 to help Lipscomb cruise past Truett-McConnell 99-67

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had 14 points in Lipscomb’s 99-67 victory over Truett-McConnell on Monday night. Ognacevic also…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had 14 points in Lipscomb’s 99-67 victory over Truett-McConnell on Monday night.

Ognacevic also added six rebounds for the Bisons (7-4). Ross Candelino scored 12 points while going 5 of 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Dylan Faulkner finished 5 of 7 from the floor to finish with 11 points.

The Bears were led by Myles McCrary with 14 points and six rebounds. EJ Smith had 13 points and RJ Bryant scored 10.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.