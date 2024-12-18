Indiana State earns 84-74 victory over Murray State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Samage Teel’s 26 points helped Indiana State defeat Murray State 84-74 on Wednesday night. Teel…

Teel shot 10 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Sycamores (7-4, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Jaden Daughtry scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Markus Harding went 5 of 9 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Kylen Milton led the way for the Racers (6-4, 1-1) with 18 points and four steals. Jacobi Wood added 15 points and four assists for Murray State. Terence Harcum finished with 13 points.

Indiana State took the lead with 9:42 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Teel led their team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them ahead 41-26 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

