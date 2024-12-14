Hunter’s 3-point shooting leads Memphis to 87-82 OT win at No. 16 Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Tyrese Hunter had 23 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 59.3 seconds left in overtime, as…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Tyrese Hunter had 23 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 59.3 seconds left in overtime, as Memphis rallied past No. 16 Clemson 87-82 on Saturday.

Hunter had seven of Memphis’ 12 3s, including two critical baskets from the behind the arc in the extra period.

Memphis (8-2) trailed 69-63 with 2:22 to go on Ian Schieffelin’s layup. But it finished the second half with a 9-3 run to force the extra period.

Clemson’s Chase Hunter missed a long-distance shot at the end of regulation.

Clemson (8-2) was ahead 78-77 when Hunter struck with the first of his two 3-pointers in overtime. After Clemson moved back in front for a final time, 81-80, Hunter took a pass from PJ Haggerty for an open three.

Colby Rogers added 22 points off four 3-pointers for Memphis.

Viktor Lakhin had 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead Clemson. Hunter and Schieffelin had 17 points each.

Takeaways

Memphis: The team was coming off a loss at home to Arkansas State that dropped it from the national rankings. Expect a quick leap back in after winning at Clemson.

Clemson: The Tigers struggled to find Schieffelin in good positions down low in the second half and overtime as it lost for the first time this season as a ranked team.

Key moment

After Chase Hunter’s 3-pointer with 1:04 left put Clemson ahead 72-67, Rogers quickly answered back for Memphis with a three of his own.

Key stat

Memphis shot 52% overall and 48% from 3-point range after Clemson had been allowing opponents just 40% shooting from the field and 30% shooting from long distance.

Up next

Memphis plays a second ACC opponent at Virginia on Wednesday night.

Clemson takes on state rival South Carolina on Tuesday night.

