Houston Christian takes on Texas A&M-Commerce following Mackey’s 20-point outing

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-7) at Houston Christian Huskies (2-6)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -1.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian takes on Texas A&M-Commerce after Julian Mackey scored 20 points in Houston Christian’s 78-71 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Huskies have gone 2-3 in home games. Houston Christian ranks eighth in the Southland with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Elijah Brooks averaging 6.4.

The Lions have gone 0-6 away from home. Texas A&M-Commerce is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Houston Christian scores 68.1 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 80.5 Texas A&M-Commerce allows. Texas A&M-Commerce averages 62.4 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 72.3 Houston Christian allows.

The Huskies and Lions match up Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackey is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Huskies.

Scooter Williams Jr. is averaging 12.5 points for the Lions.

