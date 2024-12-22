Hidalgo scores 33 as No. 3 Notre Dame defeats Loyola Maryland

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — All-American point guard Hannah Hidalgo scored 33 points and graduate guard Olivia Miles posted the…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — All-American point guard Hannah Hidalgo scored 33 points and graduate guard Olivia Miles posted the fifth triple-double of her career as No. 3 Notre Dame beat Loyola Maryland 97-54 on Sunday.

Hidalgo’s 33 points is two short of her career high. She also had five steals to spark a 20-0 advantage for Notre Dame in fast-break points.

Miles scored 18 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and kicked out 10 assists. She is the only player in the nation averaging at least 17 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists a game.

Liatu King scored 18 points and had 10 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season.

Laura Salmeron scored 23 points to lead Loyola Marymount.

No. 13 KANSAS ST. 76, CINCINNATI 59

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Temira Poindexter scored 23 points, Serena Sundell added 11 points and 11 assists, and No. 13 Kansas State defeated Cincinnati in a Big 12 opener.

The Wildcats (13-1) led for the final 32 minutes of play, but it took a 16-0 run in the third quarter to put the game in hand. Poindexter hit two 3-pointers and two layups and the Wildcats made seven of nine shots in the burst that gave them a 55-25 lead with 4 1/2 minutes left in the period.

A’riel Jackson scored 11 of Cincinnati’s final 13 points of the third quarter to pull the Bearcats within 57-38 by the end of the period. Cincinnati scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter but did not get within single digits.

Jaelyn Glenn scored 11 points and Ayoka Lee had 10 for Kansas State, which had 27 assists on 29 baskets and shot 50% for the game.

No. 6 TEXAS 103, S. DAKOTA ST. 57

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Freshman Justice Carlton had 19 points and nine rebounds, and No. 6 Texas routed South Dakota State.

Carlton went 8 of 12 from the field in 25 minutes as a substitute. Taylor Jones had 15 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, and Rori Harmon added 13 points, seven assists and six steals for Texas (12-1).

Another freshman, Jordan Lee, made her second start for Texas this season and scored 14 points.

Brooklyn Meyer led South Dakota State (10-3) with 13 points in just 18 minutes because of foul trouble. Emilee Fox scored 11.

Texas took command of the game with a 19-2 push during the first and second quarters. South Dakota State went scoreless for more than six minutes.

No. 10 OKLAHOMA 111, OMAHA 65

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Raegan Beers matched a career high with 28 points, and No. 10 Oklahoma rolled past Omaha.

Beers, a 6-foot-4 center, made 11 of 13 field goals and grabbed nine rebounds to help Oklahoma win its fifth straight since an overtime loss to Duke.

Skylar Vann had 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Kiersten Johnson added 12 points for the Sooners (11-1). Oklahoma scored at least 100 points for the third time this season after entering the day ranked fourth nationally with 90.7 points per game.

Ja Harvey scored 21 points and Cora Olsen added 15 for Omaha. The Mavericks (8-5) had won seven straight since a 79-77 loss to Wisconsin, but gave up a season-high point total against the Sooners.

