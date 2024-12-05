Harris puts up 16 in Radford’s 70-67 win over North Carolina Central

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Josiah Harris scored 16 points as Radford beat North Carolina Central 70-67 on Thursday night. Harris…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Josiah Harris scored 16 points as Radford beat North Carolina Central 70-67 on Thursday night.

Harris also contributed 16 rebounds for the Highlanders (8-2). Truth Harris scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. Ibu Yamakazi shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Eagles (3-7) were led by Perry Smith Jr., who posted 20 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Dionte Johnson added 12 points and five assists for North Carolina Central. Po’Boigh King also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

