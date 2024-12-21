Hardy leads CSU Bakersfield against Portland State after 22-point performance

Portland State Vikings (6-5) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-6, 0-2 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Portland State Vikings (6-5) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-6, 0-2 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts Portland State after CJ Hardy scored 22 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 81-64 win against the Portland Pilots.

The Roadrunners have gone 4-0 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is fifth in the Big West scoring 76.4 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Vikings are 2-3 in road games. Portland State is seventh in the Big Sky with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Johnson averaging 3.8.

CSU Bakersfield scores 76.4 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 78.7 Portland State allows. Portland State has shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of CSU Bakersfield have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jemel Jones is shooting 46.8% and averaging 15.9 points for the Roadrunners.

Jaylin Henderson is shooting 49.6% and averaging 14.5 points for the Vikings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 83.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

