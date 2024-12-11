Hampton hosts Miller and East Carolina

East Carolina Pirates (4-4) at Hampton Pirates (2-4) Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina visits Hampton…

East Carolina Pirates (4-4) at Hampton Pirates (2-4)

Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina visits Hampton after Khia Miller scored 24 points in East Carolina’s 60-43 victory against the Elon Phoenix.

The Hampton Pirates are 1-2 on their home court. Hampton is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The East Carolina Pirates are 0-3 on the road. East Carolina ranks eighth in the AAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Synia Johnson averaging 2.6.

Hampton averages 58.2 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 59.0 East Carolina allows. East Carolina averages 59.1 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 69.8 Hampton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasha Clinton is scoring 13.8 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Hampton Pirates.

Amiya Joyner is shooting 47.6% and averaging 14.8 points for the East Carolina Pirates.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

