Haid has 24 as Cent. Conn. St. beats Quinnipiac 84-80

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Devin Haid had 24 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 84-80 win against Quinnipiac on Saturday.

Haid added six rebounds and four steals for the Blue Devils (8-4). Max Frazier scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. Davonte Sweatman had 14 points and shot 5 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Bobcats (5-7) were led by Amarri Tice, who posted 21 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Paul Otieno added 13 points and six rebounds for Quinnipiac. Ryan Mabrey also recorded 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

