Gillespie and Maryland host No. 8 Purdue

Maryland Terrapins (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland visits No. 8 Purdue after Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 23 points in Maryland’s 83-59 victory against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Boilermakers are 5-0 on their home court. Purdue scores 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Terrapins play their first true road game after going 8-1 to begin the season. Maryland averages 86.3 points and has outscored opponents by 27.6 points per game.

Purdue makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.8 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (37.2%). Maryland has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Kaufman-Renn is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Boilermakers.

Derik Queen is averaging 16.6 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Terrapins.

