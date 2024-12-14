Fulwiley leads No. 3 South Carolina against South Florida after 20-point performance

South Florida Bulls (5-5) at South Carolina Gamecocks (9-1) Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 3…

South Florida Bulls (5-5) at South Carolina Gamecocks (9-1)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 South Carolina plays South Florida after MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 85-52 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Gamecocks have gone 3-0 in home games. South Carolina has an 8-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulls are 0-1 in road games. South Florida ranks fifth in the AAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Mama Dembele averaging 5.1.

South Carolina scores 80.6 points, 20.8 more per game than the 59.8 South Florida gives up. South Florida averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than South Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Te-Hina Paopao is shooting 50.5% and averaging 11.8 points for the Gamecocks.

Sammie Puisis is averaging 13.5 points for the Bulls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

