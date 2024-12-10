Freshmen Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey help Rutgers fend off Penn State 80-76

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Dylan Harper finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, fellow freshman Ace Bailey totaled…

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Dylan Harper finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, fellow freshman Ace Bailey totaled 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Rutgers held off Penn State 80-76 on Tuesday night.

Harper buried three straight 3-pointers to finish off an 11-0 run for a 13-7 lead and Rutgers (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten Conference) never trailed again. Harper had 15 points by halftime as the Scarlet Knights forged a 48-33 advantage. Rutgers grabbed 10 more rebounds and had a 22-12 edge in bench points at the intermission.

Ace Baldwin Jr. hit a jumper to get Penn State within two with 1:56 left to play. Bailey missed a layup but put it back in for a 79-75 lead with 50 seconds to go. Baldwin had a good look from 3-point range after receiving an inbounds pass with 10.3 seconds left but it rolled off and Bailey secured the rebound before being fouled.

Harper and Bailey both set season highs for rebounds. It was the third double-double for Bailey and the first for Harper.

Zach Hicks made 6 of 10 shots from 3-point range and scored 20 to lead Penn State (8-2, 1-1). Freddie Dilione V had 14 points and Nick Kern added 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Penn State returns home to play Coppin State on Saturday. Rutgers will host Seton Hall on Saturday in the Garden State Hardwood Classic.

