Francis leads NJIT against UMass after 23-point outing

NJIT Highlanders (1-7) at UMass Minutemen (2-5) Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -17; over/under is…

NJIT Highlanders (1-7) at UMass Minutemen (2-5)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -17; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on UMass after Tariq Francis scored 23 points in NJIT’s 78-69 victory over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Minutemen have gone 1-1 at home. UMass is the A-10 leader with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Rivera averaging 3.1.

The Highlanders have gone 0-5 away from home. NJIT is ninth in the America East scoring 61.1 points per game and is shooting 39.4%.

UMass’ average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game NJIT allows. NJIT averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.3 per game UMass allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Curry is scoring 14.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Minutemen.

Francis is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Highlanders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.