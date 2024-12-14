Forte scores 21, South Dakota beats Western Illinois 89-66

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Chase Forte scored 21 points as South Dakota beat Western Illinois 89-66 on Saturday. Forte added…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Chase Forte scored 21 points as South Dakota beat Western Illinois 89-66 on Saturday.

Forte added six rebounds and five assists for the Coyotes (9-4). Cameron Fens added 17 points while going 5 of 8 and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line while grabbing six rebounds. Isaac Bruns had 13 points and shot 4 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Marko Maletic led the Leathernecks (6-5) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Julius Rollins added 13 points for Western Illinois. Sean Smith had 11 points.

South Dakota’s next game is Thursday against Utah Tech on the road. Western Illinois hosts Tennessee Tech on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

