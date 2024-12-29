Live Radio
EJ Farmer scores 16 as Youngstown State defeats Detroit Mercy 73-64

The Associated Press

December 29, 2024, 5:50 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — EJ Farmer scored 16 points as Youngstown State beat Detroit Mercy 73-64 on Sunday for their seventh victory in a row.

Farmer had three steals for the Penguins (9-5, 4-0 Horizon League). Gabe Dynes scored 12 points while going 4 of 5 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and four blocks. Nico Galette had 10 points.

Orlando Lovejoy led the Titans (5-10, 1-3) with 23 points and three steals. Legend Geeter and TJ Nadeau both scored eight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

