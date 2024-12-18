Live Radio
Eastern Michigan faces UT Rio Grande Valley, aims to stop road losing streak

The Associated Press

December 18, 2024, 3:41 AM

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-6) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-6, 1-1 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hits the road against UT Rio Grande Valley looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Vaqueros have gone 3-3 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 65.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Eastern Michigan allows 82.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 24.6 points per game.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 65.1 points per game, 17.8 fewer points than the 82.9 Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 58.3 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 61.1 UT Rio Grande Valley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kade Hackerott is shooting 44.0% and averaging 13.8 points for the Vaqueros.

Sisi Eleko is averaging 21.3 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

