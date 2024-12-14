East Tennessee State takes on Jacksonville following Seymour’s 25-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-4) at Jacksonville Dolphins (5-5) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -2;…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-4) at Jacksonville Dolphins (5-5)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -2; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits Jacksonville after Jaden Seymour scored 25 points in East Tennessee State’s 96-87 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Dolphins are 3-0 in home games. Jacksonville allows 75.8 points and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-3 away from home. East Tennessee State scores 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

Jacksonville averages 72.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 68.5 East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 46.9% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zimi Nwokeji is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 8.8 points.

Quimari Peterson is shooting 52.9% and averaging 18.1 points for the Buccaneers.

